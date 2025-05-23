Books for Foster Care Kids

The number of children in foster care continues to increase. Most of these children arrive to their foster families with few belongings, often in a grocery sack or trash bag. A gift of BOOKS can give much needed hope and physical tools during such a difficult time. Books can sometimes be an escape from reality -- but also, great books can be a shortcut to a better life and encourage EVERY child to discover their greatest potential.

THANK YOU for wanting to be part of this critical and huge project. We are partnering with dozens of organizations across the US with the goal of reaching every possible child in foster care with the gift of an EmpowerME Pack - $50 in high quality PaperPie books that focus on fueling their knowledge and wellness. Thanks to the 50% match by PaperPie, the cost is just $35 to sponsor one child age 0-18 to receive their EmpowerME pack!

The goal of THIS specific book drive is to reach 100 kids in foster care through DCF in Massachusetts. Can you help us reach this goal of reaching these deserving kids?