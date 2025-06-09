Wolcott Adoption Journey

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $4,175
Campaign funds will be received by Alexa Wolcott
Chris and Alexa have spent years walking in faith, trusting in God's perfect timing and divine plan for their family. Through seasons of waiting, trials, hopefulness and prayers, their hearts remained steadfast, knowing that His blessings come in ways we may never expect.
With open hearts and unwavering trust in God’s will, Chris and Alexa were called to adoption after years of trying to conceive. Giving it all up to the Lord, they waited patiently for the past two years, hopeful they would be matched with a baby. While the days seemed long and unknown, they remained faithful. After holding onto hope through countless prayers, they received the call that would forever change their lives.
On the evening of May 15th, Chris and Alexa received the call. They were matched! On May 16th, Chris and Alexa drove to the hospital as the baby was being born, not knowing if the baby would be a boy or a girl (imagine all the emotions!). They met their little one just after birth... a baby girl! They had become parents overnight through the blessing of adoption.
In place of a baby shower or material gifts, we invite you to join in a different kind of celebration—one of giving and lifting the financial strain of adoption. Your support is not only a gift to Alexa and Chris but a reflection of God's boundless love and provision.
Every contribution is a testimony to His grace and a seed sown into the future of a child who will grow up surrounded by faith, love, and the warmth of family. If you feel led to support this journey, know that your kindness is an answered prayer and a blessing that will forever be treasured.
Above all, we ask for your continued prayers—for Alexa, Chris, and their precious baby girl, that God may guide their steps and fulfill His beautiful plan for their lives.
Thank you for being part of this story of God’s immeasurable goodness.
”I prayed for this child, and the LORD has granted me what I asked of Him.” 1 Samuel 1:27
Congrats on your beautiful baby girl!
Congratulations! We love you guys!💕
So beyond happy for you and your gorgeous family! Congratulations mama and dada! She is perfect
Congratulations on your beautiful daughter 💕
We are so happy for you and your family! Love you guys xoxo
Congratulations!!!
So incredibly happy for you and so thankful to God for the gift of precious Verity Rae! May God continue to bless you all, sweet family. ❤️🙏🏻
God bless you for your faithfulness Alexa and Chris. ♥️
Wishing you love and laughter with your beautiful new baby. I love you because you are beautiful Brenda’s Baby
We are so incredibly happy for you! What a journey- but this marks the end of one long but finally fruitful-and the beginning of another- much longer and more joyful !! Love you!!!!! 🥰Kathleen and family
Love you guys so much! This girl is so blessed to be apart of such an amazing family💗 Congratulations on the new addition!!
God’s incredible love, timing and plan for our lives. Verity Rae, you have been born into a family filled with love. God hand picked the best mommy and daddy. 💗
Congratulations Alexa and Chris! What a beautiful blessing Verity is to you both!
