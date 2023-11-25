Help Print The Wisconsin Conservative Digest

We are working very hard to ensure this paper continues to grow and thrive in Wisconsin.

You may be asking yourself, "Why do we need a conservative newspaper? Why not just put out a website or create a Facebook page?”

Well, first of all there are already many great conservative websites, and we would rather support and promote those efforts instead of reinventing the wheel.

But the most important reason for a physical paper is because we feel it is the best way to SHARE Conservative information with family, friends, and our neighbors. Sharing emails, websites and social media links is so easy nowadays that people tend to overlook and forget them. But it's harder to forget a physical paper that is sitting on your counter. And you are less likely to throw something away if your neighbor comes over to give it to you. Even if you don't read the thing right away you are likely to read it eventually.

We believe the paper is an organizing principle to help us work together and start winning Statewide elections again.

For example, We are encouraging anyone that wants to run for political office to hand out The Wisconsin Conservative Digest to constituents at doors to identify themselves as Conservatives. We believe this type of campaigning makes it clear to voters that their philosophy and judgment as elected officials (And ours as the writers and publishers) isn't based on simple slogans, but rather a desire to know the truth and a desire to manifest that truth in our words and actions.

We are always looking for people to write for us and/or distribute physical copies in their communities. So don’t be shy!



