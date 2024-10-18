Winston Helping Out in W NC and E TN

Winston and I will be in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee the week of October 20th. I've been in contact with some teams already on the ground and they say that, as the temperatures get colder, the need is for warmer clothes, especially for children. They also tell me that the kids need stuffed animals, games, puzzles and things like that. Winston will be a companion dog for the kids and Trucker the F150 Lightning will be hauling supplies and acting as a generation station to power equipment and let people charge their devices. I'll just be the driver for both of them! If you feel led to donate, we'd greatly appreciate it and I'll use the funds to purchase those kinds of items and whatever else is needed once we evaluate the situation. Thanks!