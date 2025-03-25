Campaign Image

Williams Honeymoon Fund

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Lohelani Hartman

Williams Honeymoon Fund

Hello! Elijah and I are getting married this May! Instead of gifts, we’d love your help in making our honeymoon dream come true. We’re saving for a cruise later this year and would be grateful for any contributions. Thank you, and God bless!

Recent Donations
Show:
Aunty Ronda and Uncle Dyl
$ 300.00 USD
12 hours ago

We are so proud of you and Elijah and the way you both choose to honor God as a family. Congratulations and may God grow you both closer together as you both grow closer to HIM! We love you!

