Wildfire Relief

The devastating fires burning through Southern California are destroying homes, separating families from their beloved pets, and impacting small businesses throughout the area.

In an effort to help those impacted by disaster, we are sending Human Kindness Fire Relief Kits now through February 28.

As of February 7th, we have been able to send 720 Relief Kits to the Convoy of Hope (www.convoyofhope.org) facility located in Sacramento for distribution to those in the LA area, along with a $1,440 donation.

Each Human Kindness Relief Kit includes 4 Skincare Essentials that are safe for the whole family:

Prebiotic Facial Wash 1oz. to balance pH and cleanse

Lavender Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion 2 oz. to hydrate and nourish

Healing Elements Balm Stick 1 oz. to soothe dry skin conditions, rashes, and burns with lavender, calendula and nourishing butters

Spearmint Organic Lip Balm to soothe dry, chapped lips

each kit is sent in a reusable toiletry bag

This effort is making a positive impact on those who've suffered loss during the devastating California fires.

This fundraiser will continue through the month of February.

Would you consider giving any amount to send Human Kindness Fire Relief Kits?

For each kit sent, $2 will be donated to relief organizations.

TOGETHER, we can do so much to let others know we care.