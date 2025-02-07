Supporting The Wiggers Family

Hi everyone,

As many of you know, Kurt Wiggers (Dori Beltz-Wiggers’ husband) has been struggling with some pretty serious and persistent G.I. issues for a while now. It's been a long and difficult journey filled with uncertainty, discomfort, and a lot of unanswered questions. Finally, after countless tests and appointments, we are so relieved to share that he finally got answers and treatment from the wonderful G.I. Team at Cleveland Clinic! They've identified the root cause of his problems and have been addressing them in the hospital this past week and a treatment plan in place.

This is such a huge step forward, and we are incredibly hopeful for a return to health and a better quality of life. However, this journey has also brought with it a mountain of medical bills, and the costs associated with getting him the help he needed has been significant. We are reaching out to this amazing community for support during this time.

A fundraising page has been set up through givesendgo.com to help alleviate as much of the financial burden as possible for these medical expenses. Any amount you can contribute, no matter how small, would be deeply appreciated and will go directly towards Kurt’s medical treatment/bills. If you are not in a position to financially contribute, please know your prayers and love are equally coveted. Your generosity will allow Kurt to focus on healing and recovery without the added stress of overwhelming medical costs.

Thank you from the bottom of our heart for your love, support, and generosity. Kurt and Dori so grateful for each and every one of you. We will keep you updated on progress and look forward to sharing more good news soon.

With love and gratitude,

The Wiggers Friends and Family