Help Us Build the Future of Basketball in South Af

To Whom It May Concern,

First let me thank you for taking time to read this email. My name is Marcus Bradley.

I’m reaching out on behalf of W.I.A.B. Enterprises, a passionate organization dedicated to uplifting youth and communities through sports and education. We are excited to share a bold vision: building a premier Indoor/Outdoor Basketball Facility in Johannesburg, South Africa.





Basketball is rapidly growing across the country, but access to proper, safe, and high-quality facilities remains a major challenge. Our facility will change that. It will serve all levels—from primary school children to university athletes and adults—providing:

*Basic and advanced skills camps

*Coaching clinics and talent evaluations

*Local and national-level leagues

*Family-friendly tournaments and recreational events

*A solar-powered, sustainable venue fit for international competition

However, as a non-resident company, accessing funding from local banks has proven incredibly difficult. If we cannot secure a bank bond, we are committed to completing the project independently—with your support.

Your donation will directly contribute to:

*Laying the foundation for the facility

*Equipping the venue with professional courts, scoreboards, and seating

*Offering training opportunities for coaches and referees

*Creating a safe, positive environment for all ages

This project is more than just a court—it’s a movement. A symbol of hope, growth, and community impact.

We invite you to stand with us as we build a legacy that South Africa—and the continent—can be proud of.





If you with to donate Internationally, donations can be accepted through:

Zelle: darnell083178@yahoo.com





If you wish to donate locally, the banking details are below:

W.I.A.B. ENTERPRISES (PTY) LTD

Account Type: GOLD BUSINESS ACCOUNT

Account Number: 63153417895

Branch Code: 250655

Swift Code: FIRNZAJJ









For more information, contact me directly at:

WhatsApp(International) 317-809-4297

Local: +27 81 887 6292

Email Address: darnell083178@gmail.com

W.I.A.B. Enterprises — Where It All Begins.

Thank you for all your support in advance, with gratitude,

Coach Marcus Bradley

Founder, W.I.A.B. Enterprises

Marcus Bradley







