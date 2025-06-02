Campaign Image

HELP THE Whittington's

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $1,515

Campaign created by Halley Martin

Campaign funds will be received by Kyle Whittington

HELP THE Whittington's

Kyle Whittington has been instrumental in growing the Catholic media community. His family has hit some roadbumps with medical concerns. I am asking our community to help support Kyle and his family in  a small way. Kyle has helped so many people connect and grow their online presence. Let's help him.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for quick healing and peace!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Dylan
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying!

Juli
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We will pray for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Desirae Sifuentes
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish I could do more. I’m lifting you all up in prayer!

Ben Strait
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Cactus
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey bud - just saw this. Adding y'all to our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Your video for new converts helped me this Easter. God bless you and your fam 💗💗💗

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

A friend sent me. God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Eric Castelli
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family, Kyle.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo