Fighting Fraud and Abuse at Water Management

Gerry is trying to get me fired for harassment using graffiti about him that I did not write. Part of my defense is going to be hiring my own Handwriting analyst. I got a quote of $1500 to start out with. If I want him to analyze Gerry's writing it will cost more. I don't want to take this hit and feel that I shouldn't have to, considering I haven't done this. If you would like to help me out anonymously, and also send a message to the serial harasser himself, please do.


No matter what happens, we know that G.P.B. and J.G. are behind the "graffiti"

What is wrong with that guy? Why does he keep messing with you? I hope you find peace after your hearing.

