West Family Summer of Missions

Our family has a heart for missions! We will be serving locally this summer in our own community as well as serving abroad in both Nicaragua and Guatemala.

Our family will be serving all together yet again in the beautiful country of Nicaragua through Bless Back Worldwide. We will be returning to the same community to work with the children and families to share the love of Jesus. We have seen God working in the community so much these last two years and we are excited to continue our work there. We will be doing a variety of things including sports camps, crafts, Bible lessons, building projects, home visits and more!

After that trip, Kori and I will be traveling to Guatemala through Children’s Hope Chest to work with our partner community in Cuyotenango. This trip is part of a long term support plan that works to strengthen the community through work with churches and community leaders to ultimately make the community self sufficient where they not only do not need outside assistance but can reach a point of being the assistance to other local communities. We will be spending a lot of time with the children but also doing home visits and joining in to observe programs like the savings groups that work with community members to teach them business and savings skills to support their family.

In addition to our international travel, we want to be intentional this summer to continue serving in our local community. We are proud supporters of Watchmen of the Streets which serves the homeless in and around Charlotte as well as many other originations such as Caterpillar Ministries, Angels and Sparrows, Present Age Ministries, Neighborhood Care Center and the Community Pregnancy Center.

I have been doing mission work since I was a teenager and God always makes a way and makes it work. We are very intentionally with our income and plan all year to make these trips work. Mission trips are costly y’all! Could we be taking a tropical beach vacay instead, yes… but, even with the hot weather, no a/c, no hot water and long days, we are choosing to follow what we feel is God’s call to serve our community and to go make disciples of all nations.

This summer we are reaching out to our friends and family to help support our calling. It’s hard to ask for help but every year so many people reach out asking to help and support us because they can’t go but want to be a part of the mission so we are looking to raise a small portion of our funds to help offset the large cost that comes with mission work.

If you are able to contribute we are very grateful but times are hard for everyone right now so just as important as financial help are your prayers and encouragement. We ask for prayers for safe travels, that all our supplies will make it into the country (customs… IYKYK 😂) good health on the trips and that hearts are softened and open to hear the good news of Jesus! We will also be collecting supplies for the trips and would love your support that way!

Thanks for your time reading a little bit about our journey. We can’t wait to share all the exciting things that God does this summer. We would also love to have you join us in our local missions such as serving with Watchmen of the Streets or other local missions this summer!

Ephesians 3:20 - Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.







