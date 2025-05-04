Serving in Santiago

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $100
Thank you for taking time to consider donating. I have the opportunity to serve and love on the wonderful people of Santiago and the surrounding areas. We will be heading down in October to do a construction project. Missions has been something God placed on my heart years ago and I take every chance to serve locally and now this is my chance to serve abroad. I appreciate any and all help and more importantly I appreciate your prayers. Your help would be making a huge difference not just for me but for the people that we will be serving.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.