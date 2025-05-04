Campaign Image

Serving in Santiago

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Wesley Huckey

Serving in Santiago

Thank you for taking time to consider donating. I have the opportunity to serve and love on the wonderful people of Santiago and the surrounding areas. We will be heading down in October to do a construction project. Missions has been something God placed on my heart years ago and I take every chance to serve locally and now this is my chance to serve abroad. I appreciate any and all help and more importantly I appreciate your prayers. Your help would be making a huge difference not just for me but for the people that we will be serving.

Recent Donations
Show:
Trudy and Dale
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

