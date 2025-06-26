Help with medical bills for Wendy the Warrior

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $10,025
Our thirteenth grand child, Wendy, was born at 12:51am Monday morning, June 23rd. Shortly after her birth Wendy was in distress. We began CPR & called 911. She was transported to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, CO. So many people are praying for Wendy & asking how they can help. If you feel led, you can donate here to help with medical costs & the financial strain of having a child in the NICU. We covet your prayers & appreciate all the love & support we’ve been shown for our family. We trust God with the outcome of precious Wendy’s life.
Praising God for her life! Praying for complete healing!
Sweet Wendy we’ve been praying for you!
Praying for your family and baby Wendy during this time.
Praying for Wendy and family.
We are praying for Wendy!
Praying for your precious Wendy and Kann family ❤️
Praying for healing, peace, and provision in the name of Jesus!
Sending all my love to sweet Wendy and your entire family. I’m praying for her full and speedy recovery, and asking Jesus to surround you with His peace and strength during this time.
We don’t know Wendy or her family personally, but we are praying for you all.
Hoping for the best possible outcome for little Wendy.
Sending our love and prayers daily for you all and sweet Wendy! God holds you all in the palm of His hands and He will never let you go! The PEPC community is praying as well. We love you guys!
We lift Wendy up to you Lord, we all stand together in Faith.
