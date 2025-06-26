Campaign Image

Help with medical bills for Wendy the Warrior

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $10,025

Campaign created by Jaime Coffman

Our thirteenth grand child, Wendy, was born at 12:51am Monday morning, June 23rd. Shortly after her birth Wendy was in distress. We began CPR & called 911. She was transported to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, CO. So many people are praying for Wendy & asking how they can help. If you feel led, you can donate here to help with medical costs & the financial strain of having a child in the NICU. We covet your prayers & appreciate all the love & support we’ve been shown for our family. We trust God with the outcome of precious Wendy’s life.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

Praising God for her life! Praying for complete healing!

Christy Musser
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

Sweet Wendy we’ve been praying for you!

The Loves
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Praying for your family and baby Wendy during this time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1020.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for Wendy and family.

Calvary Castle Rock
$ 1000.00 USD
16 days ago

We are praying for Wendy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Bloomquist Family
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for your precious Wendy and Kann family ❤️

Justus and Michaela
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for healing, peace, and provision in the name of Jesus!

Jenessa Meany
$ 20.00 USD
18 days ago

Sending all my love to sweet Wendy and your entire family. I’m praying for her full and speedy recovery, and asking Jesus to surround you with His peace and strength during this time.

Mandell Family
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for Wendy
$ 30.00 USD
18 days ago

We don’t know Wendy or her family personally, but we are praying for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
18 days ago

Duggan Family
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Hoping for the best possible outcome for little Wendy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Sending our love and prayers daily for you all and sweet Wendy! God holds you all in the palm of His hands and He will never let you go! The PEPC community is praying as well. We love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Kim Olson
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Ballatore
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

We lift Wendy up to you Lord, we all stand together in Faith.

Kimball Banks
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

