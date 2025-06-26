Help with medical bills for Wendy the Warrior

Our thirteenth grand child, Wendy, was born at 12:51am Monday morning, June 23rd. Shortly after her birth Wendy was in distress. We began CPR & called 911. She was transported to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, CO. So many people are praying for Wendy & asking how they can help. If you feel led, you can donate here to help with medical costs & the financial strain of having a child in the NICU. We covet your prayers & appreciate all the love & support we’ve been shown for our family. We trust God with the outcome of precious Wendy’s life.