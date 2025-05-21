Help Little Foot Severus and Charlie Chaplin

Wendy's Place Cat Rescue has unfortunately taken on some unavoidable, massive vet bills in recent weeks. Our supporters have been so wonderful in the past by helping us with both Severus and Charlie Chaplin so we're hoping that you'll all help us now!

We'll update this campaign as vet procedures are completed and we know more about the exact amount of money we need. For now we just have mostly estimates.

We know its a lot to read, but please read everything so that you're aware of everything that we need to raise money for.

First Up: Little Foot ~$1200.00

Little Foot had a sad beginning to his life. He was found thrown away in a plastic bag, along with his brother who sadly did not survive. They were only a few days old at the time. Little Foot's owner, has both worked for us, and adopted from us in the past. He found Little Foot when he heard him crying in the trash can. He took him out and then bottle fed and hand raised this sweet little guy. Little Foot was missing part of his back right leg when he was found. How that happened is unknown to us. We aren't sure if it was a birth defect or something more sinister. The leg wasn't infected, but there was exposed bone at the tip of it. Little Foot appeared unbothered by the leg, but we suspected that there might be some pain or discomfort. Unfortunately, his owner is in a financially rough place at the moment. He's between jobs with no steady income and was only recently able to get Little Foot fully vetted and neutered. During the neuter surgery the vet determined that the leg needed to be amputated. The muscle had atrophied and there was severe arthritis. The vet thought that while Little Foot was healthy overall, he was likely experiencing pain in his leg. Because of his financial situation, Little Foot's owner wasn't able to afford the cost of the amputation. Since his owner has adopted from us in the past, and we know that he'll go to great lengths to give his cats what they need, we decided to treat it as a partial Wendy's Place rescue case and we covered the cost of the amputation. Three weeks ago Little Foot had his leg removed and he's been doing fantastic ever since. While he didn't seem like an unhappy cat prior to the amputation, it's extremely obvious that he feels much, much better now. He's thriving! But we're still paying off the vet bill of approximately $1200.00.





Second: Severus ~$8000

Many of you have followed Severus' journey in the past. He's currently our most critical need. We've been treating him for hyperthyroidism for a couple of years now. About a month ago we took him in for his annual appointment and thyroid check. It was discovered that he has severe glaucoma in his left eye. His thyroid medicine dose also had to be adjusted to a higher dose. Severus is still semi-feral. While we can pet him, and get him into a carrier if necessary, there is simply no way for us to get any eye drops into his eye. It was determined that his eye needs to be removed. We went ahead and scheduled the enucleation surgery for Monday, May 12. Terrifyingly, before the surgery could begin, while he was under anesthesia, Severus' heart started acting erratically. His heart rate wasn't stable and his blood pressure also wouldn't stabilize. Our vet made the correct decision to wake him up and forego the surgery for now as she was very concerned that he'd die during the procedure. On May 20, we took him to a cardiologist and an ophthalmologist in Washington DC, where we received mostly good news. There's a character limit here, so we'll be posting more detailed updates on our social media. The gist is that his heart issue is likely caused by his uncontrolled thyroid. In theory, his heart should heal as his thyroid adjusts to the new dose of medicine. The cardiologist there feels comfortable with the enucleation being attempted again, and the ophthalmologist also feels comfortable with it. This hospital has anesthesiologists on staff, who can monitor Severus more closely, which is something that a standard animal hospital doesn't have. Unfortunately, for our bank account, having the surgery done in DC is almost 3x more expensive than having it done with our regular vet. We're still exploring options, talking with all of the vets involved, and doing more research on the best path forward. It's possible that we can have the surgery done cheaper if we opt to not have it done in DC, but that brings its own risks. The enucleation needs to be done sooner rather than later, so we'll need to make a decision soon. The cardiologist in DC also suggested that we have I-131 (radioactive iodine) treatment done for Severus' thyroid. He feels that Severus is a good candidate for the treatment since the treatment often cures cats who have thyroids that are difficult to manage with medicine. All of this combined: The aborted enucleation surgery, the visit to the DC vets, the upcoming enucleation surgery, and the 1-131 treatment will be a total of approximately $8000.00. We're aware that many people may find this to be an exorbitant amount of money to spend on a cat. But Severus is doing great otherwise. He's not acting like he's in any pain or discomfort, and his every day life hasn't changed at all. He still has a lot of life in him left, and we feel we need to provide this for him.





Third: Charlie Chaplin $1400.00

Third up is little Charlie Chaplin, now known to us as "The Kitten Who Lived". If you followed Charlie when he first came here, you'll remember how sick he became at only 10 weeks old, and how he wasn't supposed to live much beyond those 10 weeks. Charlie was FIV+, FeLV+ and very, very, very sick. We're both happy and shocked to say that Charlie just turned TWO!!! He continues to test NEGATIVE for FeLV, which is practically unheard of. Kittens can fight off an FeLV infection that they were born with, but that usually only happens if they're otherwise healthy. Charlie's FeLV was already active and in his bone marrow (according to his initial IFA test). It's a legit miracle that his body seems to have cleared the virus, or at least put the virus into remission where he's not shedding it at all. Charlie has been on immunosuppressant therapy for his 2 years of life and we're hoping to eventually wean him off of it completely. Charlie currently has been having what appears to be a side effect of the steroid that he takes. He runs fast and hard when he plays, and occasionally he pants during this. Panting is a known side effect of his medicine. But its also a symptom of heart disease. We, and his vet specialist, think that it's extremely likely that it's a medicine side effect in his case. But we need to be sure of that. Therefore, Charlie needs a regular checkup with a specialist, along with a cardiology appointment. This will probably cost around $1400.00.

We're aware that this is a sizable amount of cash that we need. But this is only one way to donate to us. You can also support us in the following ways:

1. There will be a fun, special fundraiser up and running within a few days, so keep an eye out for that on our social media pages!

2. Purchase items from our Amazon wishlist. You can find the list in our LinkTree which can be found in our Instagram bio and pinned to the top of our Facebook page. Purchases from our wishlist free up money in our own pockets to put towards these bills.

3. Our LinkTree also includes links to donate directly and immediately. This will help us apply money to our bills right away instead of waiting on payouts from here.



4. Donate your scrap metal to us. If you're local to us, you can bring your rinsed food and drink cans (and other scrap metal) to the Frederick House reception office downtown. You can also contact us to schedule a pickup of any larger donations of scrap metal.

We've been so fortunate to have such amazing support for Wendy's Place for the last 7 years and we're calling on all of you to support us again. Every dollar adds up, and every donation is more appreciated than we can possibly express.