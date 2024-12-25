Campaign Image

Wendy needs our support!

 USD $15,000

 USD $150

Campaign created by Jennifer Kaubisch

Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Harris

Wendy needs our support!

Our dear friend, Wendy Harris, needs our help! She has recently been diagnosed with cancer. With treatment upcoming, her income will likely be affected as working may not be possible for her. 

Wendy is such a happy face whenever you run into her and always ready for a big hug! Let's do whatever we can to ease her burdens. Anything helps!, sooner is better than later. 

Devin Saxon
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Ardell and Gary Kaubisch
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

