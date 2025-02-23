Weiman Family House Fire Fund

It is with great sadness and hope that we ask for help for the family of Chantél, Kevin, & Channing Weiman who lost their house, 2 fur babies, and everything they own in a devastating house fire on February 21st, 2025.

While on a date, they received a call from the police department of the grave news that their home was on fire and that their precious fur babies who were home did not survive the smoke 😭 We thank God for their lives being safe and grieve with them through this devastating time of loss of their beloved pets, all their worldly possessions, and rebuilding their family home together.





If anyone knows Chantél and Kevin, you know that they are not ones to ever ask for help but are instead big givers, great helping hands, amazing friends, people of immense faith, open hearts who truly love to serve and be there for others. We are asking you to give to one of the very most deserving of families. They have a love for everyone and would be grateful for all blessings and love to help them recover and replace immediate necessities and temporary housing as they await the insurance and due process of paperwork and rebuilding their home and lives. It’s a long road with a lot of pieces to work through and any little bit helps. Then generosity and love will be greatly appreciated by all. If you can’t donate/give at this time we ask you to please forward and share the link/page as that is just as much appreciated and felt.





Thank you all for giving, praying, and sharing. They will truly feel blessed by everyone giving, praying, and sharing going forward during this difficult time.