Bereavement Support for Zeek Ortiz

As many of you may know our friend and brother, Zeek, lost his father recently to a short battle with cancer. Zeek was able, by God’s good grace and providence, to travel to the Philippines and be with his father and the rest of his family during his father’s last days on this earth. Due to his extended travel, and costs incurred as a result, it has become a financial burden for him and his wife. We start this campaign for Zeek, not out of pity or even philanthropy, but out of love and sincere hearts for the joy, health, strength, and light he has brought into our lives. Zeek is truly a treasured friend and coach to many in this community. We hope to show him our love and gratitude for the gifts he has shared with us, with a financial gift to help him and his family through this time of difficulty and sorrow.