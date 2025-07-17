Supporting Misty with prayer and gifts

Recently, our beloved sister, mother, and granny, Misty received a diagnosis that has brought sudden and profound impact to their everyday lives. The road ahead includes intensive treatment, frequent medical appointments, and time away from work for both Misty and Keith. The emotional toll is heavy but so is the financial burden.

That’s why we’re reaching out to surround Misty and Keith with the support and love they need right now. Many family members and friends of Misty and Keith live in different parts of the country and we know they would love a chance to send support.

We do not want to burden Misty with making a wishlist or answering the question “What do you need” over and over. Their time and energy should be spent on each other and a path to healing for Misty.

🙏 All donations will go directly to Misty, who has been added as the official beneficiary of this GiveSendGo campaign. She will receive the funds directly.

More than anything, we ask for your prayers for Misty’s healing, for strength and peace in their home, and for the presence of God to be near in every step of this journey.

Whether you can give financially, commit to praying regularly, or simply help share this page with others, please know it all makes a difference.

Misty and Keith are so grateful for your prayers and gifts.





In Christ,

Misty and Keith’s immediate family



