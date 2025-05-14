Campaign Image

Walter's Medical Fund

 USD $25,000

 USD $1,380

Campaign created by Crezyl Bowling

Campaign funds will be received by Walter Buchanan

Hello, my name is Crezyl and I'm creating this GiveSendGo on behalf of my partner, Walter Buchanan. On May 1st, Walter was hospitalized for a ruptured appendix that required surgery, which included the removal of his appendix and draining of an abscess that had formed. He spent 12 days in the hospital and underwent several procedures, including the insertion of a drain and the administration of numerous antibiotics. Despite the best efforts of his medical team, Walter developed sepsis and had to undergo constant monitoring and treatment. He is currently unable to work and has no medical insurance, which means that he is facing significant financial burdens.

We are reaching out to ask for your generosity in helping to ease the burden of Walter's medical expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated and will help to provide Walter with the resources he needs to receive the care he deserves. Your prayers and support mean the world to us, and we are grateful for any help you can provide. Thank you for considering supporting Walter's Medical Fund. #WalterStrong #MedicalFund #GiveSendGo

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Micah Kaufman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray: And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, is now with you all.

Ed Smallwood
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well friend!!

Bryan W
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you are better soon my friend.

Sudsy Bear
$ 120.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery and keeping you both in prayer Lamentations 3:22 HIS mercies never cease. God Bless 💜🐻

Casey Locastro
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Kim Pruitt
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you are all well soon.

Bonnie Taylor
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying you recover soon!

Karen Cottingham
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you feel fine fast!

Matt and Vi
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing for a full and speedy recovery 🙏

Dee Worrell
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Walter prayers for your continued healing and full recovery.💜🙏🏻✝️

Patti
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Continued prayers 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

Alan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Dan and Jocelyn Brown
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon Walter!

Cheryl Bowling
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

