Hello, my name is Crezyl and I'm creating this GiveSendGo on behalf of my partner, Walter Buchanan. On May 1st, Walter was hospitalized for a ruptured appendix that required surgery, which included the removal of his appendix and draining of an abscess that had formed. He spent 12 days in the hospital and underwent several procedures, including the insertion of a drain and the administration of numerous antibiotics. Despite the best efforts of his medical team, Walter developed sepsis and had to undergo constant monitoring and treatment. He is currently unable to work and has no medical insurance, which means that he is facing significant financial burdens.

We are reaching out to ask for your generosity in helping to ease the burden of Walter's medical expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated and will help to provide Walter with the resources he needs to receive the care he deserves. Your prayers and support mean the world to us, and we are grateful for any help you can provide. Thank you for considering supporting Walter's Medical Fund. #WalterStrong #MedicalFund #GiveSendGo