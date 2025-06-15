Help me save my belongings

I want you all to know, before I get into this, that this is probably the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life, because it goes against the very fiber of my being. But I also feel that if I don’t at least make every attempt possible, then I will also always look back at this moment and think that I didn’t try everything.







I need to tell you all a little about myself so you understand what’s going on. Those of you who have been friends of mine on here for the past 6-8 years know a good bit about me, what I’ve been up to outside of being an anon, etc. I never sat down and outright talked about myself because I don’t like talking about myself. I would drop crumbs along the way if it was relevant to a conversation I was having on here.







My name is Wayne Butts. I had my name up here for awhile and took it down because I started getting harassed in real life, but I figure since I’m asking for help it’s easier if you at least have a name to relate to.





I don’t have a family. This coming September will be the twelfth anniversary of my fiancé’s suicide. I never really got over that for multiple reasons, and I don’t like talking about it but it’s relevant now so you all understand why I was free to drop everything to help my parents.





My mother and father are both deceased now, but close to 7 years ago I gave up my career and I put my life on hold to move back to Ohio to help them because my mother was at the end of a 6 year battle with renal cancer. Proud people that they were, they never asked, nor would they think, to ask for my help. I would make periodic trips out to see them from New Jersey. On one particular visit, I opened the fridge to get something to drink, and it was completely empty. I checked the cupboards and they were practically barren.





When I asked my Mom about it, she practically broke down and explained that they were barely keeping the lights on due to medical bills and losing her income. I basically went back to NJ after that, resigned my job, and moved back to Ohio to help them out. That was back in December of 18.





My mother passed away on July 1st of 2020.





My father caught the BioWeapon Pneumonia in January of 21. They put him on a ventilator within hours of him being admitted. Told me the only thing they could do was give him an experimental treatment or he would die. I signed off on it, they gave him the treatment and were able to remove the ventilator.





In November of 22 he had a massive cardiac arrest. They saved him, but he didn’t seem to be recuperating. A little over month later he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. In June of 23 they pronounced him cancer free. By December he was back in the hospital with multiple rare cancers. Ya know, the turbo cancer everyone’s talking about now. He died a year to the day of his diagnosis.





Through all of this I was unable to hold a normal job because my parents both needed me by their side. There was a stint after my mother passed away before my dad had his heart attack that I was able to go back to the workforce, but once he fell ill he needed me full time. I was basically a stay at home

nurse. I was cleaning his piq line, giving him insulin shots…all sorts of stuff they trained me to do on the fly.





He made $100 a month too much on his SS so the state of Ohio refused to make me a paid caregiver.





When he passed away I inherited a mountain of utility bills and an immunocompromised dog. The last decade has been one giant hardship. I feel like this is one huge tribulation….and I’ve learned a lot from it on the spiritual side. And God and I have gone toe to toe and round and round a few times through all of this, trust me.





He always seems to win the arguments though 🙃





I spent the last 18 months fighting for my life to stay above water. I fought off an eviction. I was fighting an insurance company for money that was owed to me from my father’s death. I called them and started the process on January 5, 2024, the day after my father passed away. They finally got me the check on December 9th, the day before the sheriff was set to put me out on the curb.





I have been doing DoorDash for a living, I’ve made a lot of jokes about this on here, so it’s not like I hid that. The wages are terrible, but I made just enough that all of the jobs available in my area basically broke out to paying the same, so I’d rather work for myself than deal with some idiot micromanaging me who wasn’t as smart or qualified as I was.





I do have skill sets, but all of the jobs I’d been applying to for one reason or other just kept passing me by.





The wages of DoorDash have been declining over the past 2 years, and everything else has been getting too expensive, so I’ve hit the proverbial wall.





Here is my plight; when I was being evicted I moved all of my parents belongings into a storage unit. Since I’ve been fighting to keep the lights on and pay my rent from the moment I stopped the eviction, I left everything in there to protect it.





Well, back in April my rent was so late that I ended up paying it the last two weeks of the month, along with paying enough of the utilities to keep everything running, and spent the first two weeks of may paying the rent again.





That’s where I made a grave error. I left the storage unit for last, since it wasn’t my house and it couldn’t get cut off. Or so I thought. I figure I’d pay the April’s fee in may and just bust my and get caught up.





When I called to pay the April rent, the manager told me I owed *everything*. Including two late fees and now a $100 auction lien. To say I was beside myself would be an understatement.





No matter what I have done from that point forward, I’ve just been spinning my gears. Everything has piled up to the point where I’m basically going between getting money to eat to try and keep x y or z from shutting off, maintaining my vehicle that’s now got a ridiculous amount of miles on it, to begging my landlord to not kick me out.





I managed to land a great job. I started on Friday. But that won’t save me from losing all of my parents belongings.





I don’t care about the utilities or my rent. I’ve got the landlord on standby, I’ve got ways to survive with no utilities. My job will allow me to rectify that in extremely short order.





But on this Wednesday, I will lose all of my parents things. My dad’s military uniform, his flag from his funeral, their pictures, their remains….everything.





Family is the only thing that matters to me, outside of God. And I feel like I’ve fought so hard to just get a job that will pay a decent wage to just live, and now when that finally comes through this criminal storage unit owner is basically laughing at me saying “what terrible timing”.





To pay them off to give me access to remove my belongings I owe a total of $1025.39.





If everyone on here who follows me were to donate $1.00, that would be more than enough to take care of the unit. If anyone on here is reading this is in a similar situation, please do not donate. I don’t want anyone putting themselves out to help me.





If this doesn’t end up working out I understand…..I just had to try everything.





Thank you all in advance.