Help Support Wesleys Recovery

Hi, my name's Heaven. My dad, Wesley, has had a major life-altering stroke. With one hurdle after another, his medical insurance is going to end at the end of April.





With all the costs of adapting to this new life, I could use all the help I can get to make him comfortable and ready to take on this recovery without stress or worry! ❤️ Thank you in advance for all your help and love you send our way!