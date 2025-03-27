Campaign Image

Help Support Wesleys Recovery

Goal:

 USD $6,500

Raised:

 USD $115

Campaign created by Heaven White

Campaign funds will be received by Heaven White

Help Support Wesleys Recovery

Hi, my name's Heaven. My dad, Wesley, has had a major life-altering stroke. With one hurdle after another, his medical insurance is going to end at the end of April.


With all the costs of adapting to this new life, I could use all the help I can get to make him comfortable and ready to take on this recovery without stress or worry! ❤️ Thank you in advance for all your help and love you send our way!

Recent Donations
Show:
Mc Tesla Crypto Jew
$ 25.00 USD
46 minutes ago

CryptoJew McTesla
$ 25.00 USD
51 minutes ago

CryptoJew McTesla
$ 25.00 USD
52 minutes ago

CryptoJew McTesla
$ 10.00 USD
54 minutes ago

CryptoJew McTesla
$ 5.00 USD
56 minutes ago

CryptoJew McTesla
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

Joe Lester
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo