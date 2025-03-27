Help Support Wesleys Recovery

Goal:
USD $6,500
Raised:
USD $115
Campaign funds will be received by Heaven White
Hi, my name's Heaven. My dad, Wesley, has had a major life-altering stroke. With one hurdle after another, his medical insurance is going to end at the end of April.
With all the costs of adapting to this new life, I could use all the help I can get to make him comfortable and ready to take on this recovery without stress or worry! ❤️ Thank you in advance for all your help and love you send our way!
