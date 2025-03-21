Help covering Wallace Taake's End of Life services

Wallace Taake has passed, and with my current situation, it is a stretch to be able to afford his cremation and memorial services. At this time, I do not have any idea if there is anything left in the estate to offset these costs, and it will be a long time to get through this process. Any help you may be able to provide will help greatly in deferring the large expense until the time we are able to access things through probate.





Thank you for your kind considerations. God Bless you, and my father in this final stage of his 77 year long life.