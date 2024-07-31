Campaign Image

Help with the Captain's Care

 CAD $5,000

 CAD $625

Campaign created by John Hetherington

Campaign funds will be received by John Hetherington

     I’m Captain Canada, Jack Hetherington’s first born son. As some may know he's a lover and fighter with a quick wit who has bounced back incredibly from a head injury and neurosurgery. Age and a result of this and other factors has me helping him with day to day financial needs and then some. My family has been helping him with preparing for downsizing in the New Year. Big changes and a smaller place to call home. 
     Going forward, funds will go towards helping my Dad focus on his writing, with the hope of creating a project together. 

       I’m encouraging my Dad to do something he’s always wanted to do, to write and as I’ve often told him over the years, "You have a good book in you, write."


 Back Story 
     On April 6th while singing happy birthday to his grandson my Dad, Jack Hetherington blacked out and hit his head causing a brain bleed. He was in need of 24/7 care first with family as we awaited surgery and then in the hospital afterwards. I am grateful for the overworked hospital staff, family and friends who have helped him through. 

  

Gifts of Thanks
     A complimentary Deluxe Version (in the making) of "I Love You for You" album (.mp3s) will be sent to all who help out and get their email to me. (The link here takes you to the original version) The song "I Love You For You" was written for my Dad. 

     I've been encouraging my Dad to write a father and son book project with me for years. We still have a chance to do this together and all who help out and leave their contact Information will get a first edition digital copy as great big thank you!

Can you help me continue to help Jack bounce back?! 

All the Best,

John (Jack. Jr.) Hetherington
Updates

Surgery Success

July 31st, 2024

     The latest CT scan shows the surgery has remained successful and my Dad continues to recover at home. This is great news. My Dad holds on to hope that he can still get back in the game or if need be, shift focus and do what he's always wanted to do, write! 

     Over the years I've often said, "You have a good book in you." And I still have hope that we can to write one together. 

     Do have a look and see that I have updated the fundraiser going forward with funds going towards helping me continue to be there for my Dad through this season of transition in his life. I have my own family to care for including pets, one just had costly unexpected surgery last week. Thankfully they are recovering well.

All the best to you and yours!


 

Recovering Slowly but surely

June 18th, 2024

     Hello, with my Dad recovering from his blackout resulting in a head injury and neurosurgery and is frustrated that he can't get back to work. At 80 he should be retired but he loves the camaraderie and buzz of the office. 

     I've met many people in passing who appreciate how my Dad has made them smile, laugh or just appreciated The Captain and now deceased Mrs. Canada. If you can spare some change to help me help my Dad through this challenging change in his life it would be much appreciated.    


Good News: Improvements Made

May 13th, 2024

Today I entered my Dad's hospital room to find him creative writing. He's got the use of his writing hand back! This also makes it possible to feed himself. His speech has improved too! The doctor told me that yesterdays CT scan shows improvement which is all good news.  

We made some small steps this morning towards getting overdue bills paid which is big. It's still frustrating for him so breaks are needed in between phones calls and paperwork.

Next steps, we are looking to set up rehab, a possible hospital move and home care as the best case scenario.

Please share out the Captain's Care Campaign to help us get there. Thank you!






