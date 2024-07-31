Help with the Captain's Care

Goal:
CAD $5,000
Raised:
CAD $625
Campaign funds will be received by John Hetherington
Keep your energy and spirits up. You are an inspiration, Jack!
Love seeing your dad at games each year. Sorry to hear he’s not well. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
Love all you Hetheringtons!
Love you Dad!
July 31st, 2024
The latest CT scan shows the surgery has remained successful and my Dad continues to recover at home. This is great news. My Dad holds on to hope that he can still get back in the game or if need be, shift focus and do what he's always wanted to do, write!
Over the years I've often said, "You have a good book in you." And I still have hope that we can to write one together.
Do have a look and see that I have updated the fundraiser going forward with funds going towards helping me continue to be there for my Dad through this season of transition in his life. I have my own family to care for including pets, one just had costly unexpected surgery last week. Thankfully they are recovering well.
All the best to you and yours!
June 18th, 2024
Hello, with my Dad recovering from his blackout resulting in a head injury and neurosurgery and is frustrated that he can't get back to work. At 80 he should be retired but he loves the camaraderie and buzz of the office.
I've met many people in passing who appreciate how my Dad has made them smile, laugh or just appreciated The Captain and now deceased Mrs. Canada. If you can spare some change to help me help my Dad through this challenging change in his life it would be much appreciated.
May 13th, 2024
Today I entered my Dad's hospital room to find him creative writing. He's got the use of his writing hand back! This also makes it possible to feed himself. His speech has improved too! The doctor told me that yesterdays CT scan shows improvement which is all good news.
We made some small steps this morning towards getting overdue bills paid which is big. It's still frustrating for him so breaks are needed in between phones calls and paperwork.
Next steps, we are looking to set up rehab, a possible hospital move and home care as the best case scenario.
Please share out the Captain's Care Campaign to help us get there. Thank you!
