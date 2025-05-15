Wades Emergency Surgery

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Kelsey Johnson
Our darling Wade needs emergency exploratory surgery for his digestive tract. This poor guy has already had two previous surgeries (1 planed, 1 unexpected) to repair his cleft palate, and this 3rd surgery has left us stretched a little thin. Normally I would never ask for any support, however we could use a little help! Thank you all for reading and sharing! ❤️
