Supporting The Davis Family

On the evening of March 27, 2025, my brother-in-law, Wade, was in a serious side-by-side accident that left him in the ICU with multiple injuries. He suffered significant trauma, including a brain bleed (which is currently stable), aortic and internal carotid artery injuries, and numerous fractures.

Doctors successfully placed a stent in his aorta without complications. He has multiple broken ribs, a fractured right clavicle and scapula, and several fractured vertebral processes, including C6 and C7, requiring him to wear a cervical collar for at least six weeks. Additionally, both of his kidneys developed small clots due to an aortic pseudoaneurysm, though doctors are hopeful they will recover.

Wade is also being closely monitored for a bowel contusion near his pancreas and a potential risk of stroke due to his internal carotid artery injury. On March 30, he underwent another surgery to determine why his hemoglobin levels were not stabilizing despite transfusions.

With all this being said, Wade has a long road to recovery ahead. His wife, Lynnette, needs to be by his side during this difficult time. However, with Wade in the ICU, she has had to stay in a hotel, and the costs of lodging, gas, and food will quickly add up. Not to mention the help he will be needing when he is able to come home.

I would love to help ease this financial burden so she can focus on being there for Wade without worrying about expenses. Additionally, I hope to raise enough funds to help cover their everyday bills, which Wade’s income would normally support.

Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference in helping Wade and Lynnette navigate this challenging time. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.



