We The People Demand Abolition DC Mission

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Derek Woods
Please help send me to Washington, D.C. to advocate for the abolition of abortion. I will be joining many abolitionists from all over the country to pray for our leaders in all three branches of government: judicial, legislative, and executive. Each day will be devoted to one of the three. We will not only be praying, but we will be talking to people and passing out literature about abolition to as many people as we can. To learn more, you can go to www.abolitionistsrising.com/WTPDA
Add me on Facebook - hope to stay connected. I work at Christian Values Investing in Statesboro, GA.
