WNC Relief Aid

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,236
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Beaver
The WNC mountains, including our home of Old Fort, has been completely devastated by Hurricane Helene. Not much aid has come or is able to get in, so we are trying to do our part. All donations will go towards buying supplies such as water, fuel, propane, batteries, non perishables, formula, diapers, etc to try and help our neighbors who weren’t as lucky as us. We will be running supplies from Charlotte and staging in Old Fort.
Thank you for helping!
Sarah
Praying hard for your community. We love y’all
God bless you all. I wish I don’t know what this feels like.
I pray deeply for everyone affected by this devastation. I can't imagine how hard it must be, but through the worst times of my life even passing of loved ones, I can honestly and truly say that without Jesus Christ I couldn't have made it through. Don't lose hope, be strong and trust the Lord to see you through. He will get you through even the worst of circumstances. God bless and protect all.
Please let me know if I can help in any way! My heart is heavy for everyone in the WNC communities.
