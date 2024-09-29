WNC Relief Aid

The WNC mountains, including our home of Old Fort, has been completely devastated by Hurricane Helene. Not much aid has come or is able to get in, so we are trying to do our part. All donations will go towards buying supplies such as water, fuel, propane, batteries, non perishables, formula, diapers, etc to try and help our neighbors who weren’t as lucky as us. We will be running supplies from Charlotte and staging in Old Fort.





Thank you for helping!

Sarah