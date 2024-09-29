Campaign Image

WNC Relief Aid

 USD $5,000

 USD $3,236

The WNC mountains, including our home of Old Fort, has been completely devastated by Hurricane Helene. Not much aid has come or is able to get in, so we are trying to do our part. All donations will go towards buying supplies such as water, fuel, propane, batteries, non perishables, formula, diapers, etc to try and help our neighbors who weren’t as lucky as us. We will be running supplies from Charlotte and staging in Old Fort.


Thank you for helping!

Sarah

Cosmic Vending
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Juniper Jones
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Cosmic Vending
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Kaelie Salisbury
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying hard for your community. We love y’all

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Formeck Family
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Ida Pryor
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Kira Kridler
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Anon
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you all. I wish I don’t know what this feels like.

Hadley Wells
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Jimmy Waters
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Cosmic Vending
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Devin Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Devin Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Christs Love
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I pray deeply for everyone affected by this devastation. I can't imagine how hard it must be, but through the worst times of my life even passing of loved ones, I can honestly and truly say that without Jesus Christ I couldn't have made it through. Don't lose hope, be strong and trust the Lord to see you through. He will get you through even the worst of circumstances. God bless and protect all.

Keating family
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 31.00 USD
3 months ago

Julia Bradford
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Please let me know if I can help in any way! My heart is heavy for everyone in the WNC communities.

