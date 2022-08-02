Will you help WCNKAS get a shelter van?

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $1,255
Campaign funds will be received by Alena Berlanga
Can you help us reach this goal? WCNKAS is a nonprofit shelter and we desperately need a van to transport animals to/from the veterinarian for spay/neuter surgeries, adoption events, fundraising events, and to our rescue partners out of state so we can get more dogs and cats adopted. If each of our 10,000+ shelter friends could give just $3 today, we can make this happen. If you have a business and want your name on this van, let’s talk! Can we count on you?
Thank you for all you do the company with the van should donate it to you
To help the Amazing Angels
Keep up the good work and thank you for what you continue to do every day!!!!
Bless you folks!
Praying for additional blessings to you
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.