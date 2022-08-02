Campaign Image

Will you help WCNKAS get a shelter van?

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $1,255

Campaign created by Alena Berlanga

Campaign funds will be received by Alena Berlanga

Will you help WCNKAS get a shelter van?

Can you help us reach this goal? WCNKAS is a nonprofit shelter and we desperately need a van to transport animals to/from the veterinarian for spay/neuter surgeries, adoption events, fundraising events, and to our rescue partners out of state so we can get more dogs and cats adopted. If each of our 10,000+ shelter friends could give just $3 today, we can make this happen. If you have a business and want your name on this van, let’s talk! Can we count on you? 

Recent Donations
Show:
Erica Couch
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Pretty pets mobile grooming
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Thank you for all you do the company with the van should donate it to you

Lisa Burns
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Adela, Baby and Missy
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

To help the Amazing Angels

Celeste Valenzuela
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Curt & Daria Fowler
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Keep up the good work and thank you for what you continue to do every day!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Dorothy Collins
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Bless you folks!

Elaine Lopez
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Tina Avila
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for additional blessings to you

valerie dearman
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Buster
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

CeCelia Van Eck
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

Karen Reinerrtson
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Karin Kohler
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

Katy
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

