Wheelchairs and Veterans Enjoying Summer

W.A.V.E.S. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization started in 2007 by Captain Kip Johannesen, a former commercial diver for the Local 1456 Dockbuilders Union.

W.A.V.E.S. is a unique organization that allows small groups of physically and mentally challenged people to experience a day of fishing and sightseeing on the Great South Bay, located on Long Island's South Shore from May to November. It is equipped to handle wheelchairs, walkers, canes and any other special needs of our guests, including the blind. We have worked successfully with the most challenged populations of children and adults who suffer from autism, MS, MD, spinal chord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, Downs Syndrome and all disabled veterans. We provide the boating, fishing, bait and tackle all for free. Just bring your lunch! For the sightseers, we have a pleasant cruise around Captree State Park to the historical Fire Island Lighthouse.

Thank you for supporting us and our mission.

ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE!!