CA Voter Roll Audit

Election integrity is essential to democracy. As a candidate in the 2024 California general election for Assembly District 13, I advocated strongly for free and fair elections. In that spirit, we are contracting with a law firm to do a district voter roll audit. The initial costs will cover an assessment of irregularities and strategy. We will update the costs needed for further phases as next steps develop. 
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

You are an amazing person Denise. Thanks for everything that you do for the people of California.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Matthew Zimmerman
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Go get them Denise. We need election integrity and clean up elections in CA. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Mega. Stop the steel. Tired of being ripped off. There destroying California

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We need to stop these California commies now.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s do this! Politics isn’t a spectator sport.

