Elect Hayden Laye

Campaign funds will be received by Hayden Laye
Vote Hayden Laye for Walhalla, South Carolina City Council on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.
My Top Five Priorities:
Ending Wasteful & Reckless Spending
Improve Maintenance of Walhalla’s Infrastructure
Preservation of Walhalla's Nature, History & Traditions
A Solution for the Main Street Traffic & Parking Issues
More Events, Activities & Opportunities for Young People
Learn More About My Campaign Here
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.