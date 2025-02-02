Campaign Image

Elect Hayden Laye

Vote Hayden Laye for Walhalla, South Carolina City Council on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.

My Top Five Priorities:
Ending Wasteful & Reckless Spending
Improve Maintenance of Walhalla’s Infrastructure
Preservation of Walhalla's Nature, History & Traditions
A Solution for the Main Street Traffic & Parking Issues
More Events, Activities & Opportunities for Young People

