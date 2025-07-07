Chuck the Photographer Needs Your Help

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $2,160
Campaign funds will be received by Charles Meyer
Hey there name is Chuck a local photographer in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex I’m at all around great guy, but had my bicycle and camera equipment stolen from me recently. I do lots of charitable work in the community as well and would appreciate any help. You may be able to offer. Thank you so much.
As small business owners, our equipment is everything, so when it’s gone, we’re gone. So we are so happy to be able to help a fellow small business owner get back on their feet. Thank you Jenny and Rhinestone Saloon for allowing us the opportunity to set up and help raise some money for Chuck!! It takes a village and Chuck is part of ours!!
Hope this helps!
Good luck Chuck
Thank you for all your support to local music in Fort Worth. You are loved bro.
This should help you get a bike lock!
Keep on shooting my friend
Hang in there buddy!
Love you Chuck! Hope they catch this imbecile!
I hope this helps, buddy. Kat & I hope to see you soon 👊
You do amazing work! Praying for you 💛
Love you my son I am always here for you you
Thanks for all you do, best of luck good buddy!
We’re all here for you bro!!
