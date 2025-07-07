Campaign Image

Chuck the Photographer Needs Your Help

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $2,160

Campaign created by Charles Meyer

Campaign funds will be received by Charles Meyer

Hey there name is Chuck a local photographer in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex I’m at all around great guy, but had my bicycle and camera equipment stolen from me recently. I do lots of charitable work in the community as well and would appreciate any help. You may be able to offer. Thank you so much.

Recent Donations
Show:
Unbreakable Bond Jewelry
$ 350.00 USD
4 days ago

As small business owners, our equipment is everything, so when it’s gone, we’re gone. So we are so happy to be able to help a fellow small business owner get back on their feet. Thank you Jenny and Rhinestone Saloon for allowing us the opportunity to set up and help raise some money for Chuck!! It takes a village and Chuck is part of ours!!

Randy Head
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Jeremy Eller
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Hope this helps!

Priscilla
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Good luck Chuck

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Thank you for all your support to local music in Fort Worth. You are loved bro.

Ben Noey
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
10 days ago

This should help you get a bike lock!

Scott Ausburn
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Keep on shooting my friend

Bob - Lynn
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Hang in there buddy!

MYLA and the Crew
$ 60.00 USD
10 days ago

Jenn
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you Chuck! Hope they catch this imbecile!

Daniel Brown
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

I hope this helps, buddy. Kat & I hope to see you soon 👊

Twila Waldrop
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

You do amazing work! Praying for you 💛

Kathleen Russell
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Mom
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you my son I am always here for you you

GoHCo
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Brando
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Thanks for all you do, best of luck good buddy!

Mandy
$ 40.00 USD
10 days ago

We’re all here for you bro!!

