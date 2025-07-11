Voices of Truth International Symposium

SAVE THE DATE: August 16th 2025

Voices for Truth: An International Symposium on Safeguarding Education and Childhood





Across the globe, education and our children's health and well-being has been hijacked—by corporations, ideologues, and international networks seeking to shape the next generation without parental consent, local oversight, or national interest. From curriculum to culture, our schools are overwhelmed with agendas that do not serve our children, families, or communities.





Voices for Truth is an urgent international symposium exposing how wealth and power has infiltrated local school districts through publishing monopolies, policy pipelines, and ideological coercion. We are uniting parents, educators, experts, and advocates from across the world to connect the dots between seemingly isolated issues—gender ideology, digital surveillance, mental health interventions, and failing academics—proving they are symptoms of one global design.





Restoring Truth through Local Action





This is more than raising awareness—it’s a strategic call to action. The path to reclaiming our sovereignty happens at the local level, where real change takes place and expands outward and upward. By engaging parents, winning local elections, and driving community-led initiatives, we can protect our children and shape our future. We’ll show you how to mobilize, organize, and wield that power with purpose.

We need your help to make this event happen! Jana has faced opposition to come here and we're looking to help her afford the cost of her trip!