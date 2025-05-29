Vinny's Last Fight for his Life

Meet Vinny, a lovable macropod who's been through a tough time! In November 2024, Vinny was diagnosed with lumpy jaw, an often fatal infection in the jaw that affects macropods. Despite numerous costly vet visits and various medications, Vinny's condition didn't improve, and he now requires a CT scan and surgery to remove an infected tooth and any infection in his jaw bone. This risky and expensive procedure is Vinny's last chance at a healthy life. Will you help save Vinny's life by contributing to his medical fund? Your support will go directly towards Vinny's surgery and ongoing care. Every little bit counts, and we appreciate your generosity! Let's work together to give Vinny the care he deserves and ensure he has a chance to live a happy, healthy life. Donate now and help Vinny beat lumpy jaw and live his best life! #VinnyTheMacropod #LumpyJaw #AnimalRescue #VetBills #GiveSendGo