Faith under fire Help save our Christian School

Help Save Our Small Christian School – Under Attack, Fighting for Our Children, and Now at Risk of Losing Everything

We never thought we’d be here—pleading for help not only to save our school, but to save the home of the woman who gave everything to build it.

Our small Christian school was born out of a deep desire to give children a safe place to grow in the love of Christ. Every lesson, every prayer, every moment in our school is rooted in the Gospel. But now—we are under attack.

A trusted volunteer walked away, taking with her all of the school supplies she once donated—leaving our classrooms empty and our children confused. As if that wasn’t painful enough, a false and deeply damaging lawsuit followed. Lies have been used to tear down something built entirely on faith and sacrifice.

Our director has never taken a paycheck. Not one. Instead, she poured every dime she had into this school—buying supplies, paying rent, keeping the lights on. She gave so much that now, her own family is at risk of losing their home to foreclosure.





This is not just a school crisis. This is personal. This is spiritual warfare.

We believe the enemy is targeting our children—and our mission to raise them in the truth of God’s Word. But we will not quit. We will not bow. We are standing in the gap, no matter the cost.

Your support will help us

Keep our school doors open

Replenish vital supplies for our students

Cover legal costs to defend truth

Help save our director’s home from foreclosure

Continue sharing the hope of Jesus with children every single day

We’re tired. We’re hurting. But we still believe in miracles.

We still believe that God is our provider.

And maybe, just maybe, you are part of the miracle we’ve been praying for.

Please give whatever you can. Please share. And most of all—please pray.

Together, we can protect this school, these children, and the future God has planned for them.

#SaveOurSchool #FaithUnderFire #ChristianEducationMatters #GiveSendGo #WeWillNotBeShaken





























































Search





Reason





Deep research





Create image

















ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info.