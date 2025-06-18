Campaign Image

Ecuador Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Victoria Cunningham

Campaign funds will be received by Victoria Cunningham

Ecuador Mission Trip

Hello Family and Friends! I'm raising funds to join One Mission Society in Loja, Ecuador, where Biblical Christian Community Church is serving the community through various programs, including a Vacation Bible School for children. As a passionate advocate against human trafficking, I'm especially interested in their program for victims of human trafficking. Your contribution will help me cover the costs of my trip, including transportation, meals, and materials for the children who attend VBS. Your support will not only enable me to participate in this meaningful mission but also contribute to the well-being of the local community. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these precious children and families. Thank you for considering my campaign! #EcuadorMission #VBS #HumanTraffickingAwareness

Recent Donations
Show:
Greg & Katie Hoover
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Thank you for your generous donation!

Cat Hay
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

I praise the Lord for how He is using you. I love you my friend!

The Sherrod Squad
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Good luck, Mom/Grammy! We love you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo