Ecuador Mission Trip

Hello Family and Friends! I'm raising funds to join One Mission Society in Loja, Ecuador, where Biblical Christian Community Church is serving the community through various programs, including a Vacation Bible School for children. As a passionate advocate against human trafficking, I'm especially interested in their program for victims of human trafficking. Your contribution will help me cover the costs of my trip, including transportation, meals, and materials for the children who attend VBS. Your support will not only enable me to participate in this meaningful mission but also contribute to the well-being of the local community. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these precious children and families. Thank you for considering my campaign! #EcuadorMission #VBS #HumanTraffickingAwareness