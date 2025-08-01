Campaign Image

Kneed Support for Vic Trevino

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Joshua Richardson

Kneed Support for Vic Trevino

We’re all aware of Vic’s knee injury and the physical therapy he needs to fully recover. His insurance won’t cover the sessions, and he’s facing around $3,000 in out-of-pocket costs. I’m asking our encounter server group to come together and help cover the expense. Physical therapy is essential for his healing, and every contribution makes a difference. Let’s support our brother in Christ through this season of recovery.


Recent Donations
Show:
Boone
$ 100.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Love you Vic

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo