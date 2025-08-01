Kneed Support for Vic Trevino

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $100
We’re all aware of Vic’s knee injury and the physical therapy he needs to fully recover. His insurance won’t cover the sessions, and he’s facing around $3,000 in out-of-pocket costs. I’m asking our encounter server group to come together and help cover the expense. Physical therapy is essential for his healing, and every contribution makes a difference. Let’s support our brother in Christ through this season of recovery.
Love you Vic
