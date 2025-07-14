Supporting the Family of Veronika McCoy

On the morning of July 8, 2025, the family, friends and world lost Veronika McCoy. A vibrant, caring, artistic, soulful young woman; at the fragile age of 22. Veronika lived her life in this world with a full heart, determined mind and free spirit. She loved being on the open road whether driving or traveling cross country, playing her guitar and other instruments she could just pick up and self teach herself, live music and going to concerts, getting tattoos from her dear friends at Right Coast, cooking and baking (especially with her loved ones) and truly empowering and inspiring all she encountered. She lead with love and kindness and didn’t let any of her life trials and tribulations affect her and how much she cared for others, especially her loved ones.





Veronika’s family and friends are completely distraught. She was an only child and her parents are just in inconsolable pain; as they should be. This page is to help raise funds for the family to assist in her burial, memorial and other expenses. Losing a loved one is so hard, because in your time of grief, you have to take care of so much paperwork, when you should be given the time to grieve your loss. Please help us raise funds to give Veronika the Memorial she deserves and her family the relief from the financial burden.