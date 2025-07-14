Supporting the Family of Veronika McCoy

Raised:
USD $7,880
Campaign funds will be received by Jelena Ivanova
On the morning of July 8, 2025, the family, friends and world lost Veronika McCoy. A vibrant, caring, artistic, soulful young woman; at the fragile age of 22. Veronika lived her life in this world with a full heart, determined mind and free spirit. She loved being on the open road whether driving or traveling cross country, playing her guitar and other instruments she could just pick up and self teach herself, live music and going to concerts, getting tattoos from her dear friends at Right Coast, cooking and baking (especially with her loved ones) and truly empowering and inspiring all she encountered. She lead with love and kindness and didn’t let any of her life trials and tribulations affect her and how much she cared for others, especially her loved ones.
Veronika’s family and friends are completely distraught. She was an only child and her parents are just in inconsolable pain; as they should be. This page is to help raise funds for the family to assist in her burial, memorial and other expenses. Losing a loved one is so hard, because in your time of grief, you have to take care of so much paperwork, when you should be given the time to grieve your loss. Please help us raise funds to give Veronika the Memorial she deserves and her family the relief from the financial burden.
So sorry for your unimaginable loss! Wishing you peace and comfort♥️
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers and thank are with you, Adrienne Celeste Ken Hidenfelter
Lena, sending you strength and love during this incomprehensible time. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Our thoughts are with you
Our hearts and prayers go out to you both. We love you and will continue to keep you in our thoughts.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Lena and Curtis, I wish I had some comforting words to offer, but I simply don’t know how. The way you both loved her, so fiercely, and the loss you now face just leaves me gutted. I will continue to hold you in my deepest thoughts and prayers.
My deepest and sincere condolences Lena and Curtis.
You have our deepest sympathy and prayer, Curtis and Lena. We are so very sorry for your unimaginable loss. Please reach out if you need anything. Curtis has my cell. Hugs.
Примите наши соболезнования! Невосполнимая утрата 💔
Примите мои соболезнования 🙏
Holding you all close in our thoughts and prayers Much love.
Jalen a and Curtis, I was shocked and saddened to hear this news. My heart goes out to you both trying to cope with the loss of your beautiful daughter
Our hearts are with you during this unimaginable loss, you all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Our deepest condolences on your unimaginable loss… Lena and Curtis, our hearts go out to you..🕊️💔💔💔
Living without our loved ones feel like living with half heart and half a soul...We smile,move forward and carry on, but inside us there is a void that never can be filled and a longing that never fades
Prayers to the family
