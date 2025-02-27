Support for the Van Der Merwe Family

Our dear friends Don and Antoinette have recently been informed that Don has colon cancer and must have a colon resection. These people are from South Africa and have been in this country (working) for 18 years and have been trying to get their citizenship all that time without success. Because they are not citizen's Don is not eligible for Medicare. He has no benefits because he works in agriculture as a supervisor for irrigation of crops. Don is now going to be 79 years young and is in incredible shape -- a very strong rugged man. He has found; however, that there is a bias against him because of his age in this culture of death we live in , which has resulted in his Dr stating that he didn't need a colonoscopy because he was too old -- consequently the cancer. He has obtained another doctor, but now he must have surgery and the hospital is stating that they cannot schedule the surgery unless this couple pays $15,000 up front, which, of course they do not have. Don's beloved wife, Antoinette told me that she feels Don's life is worth more than money and is willing to sell what little they own to try to get the money. For the diagnostic medical care they have received to this point it is costing them more than they can pay. I am trying to help them -- technology is obviously not their forte. If Don does not have the surgery - he will die. The cancer will spread - generally to the liver and if that happens his chances of survival are nil.