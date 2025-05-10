A Lasting Impact With This We Defend

Imagine a new tomorrow where small businesses thrive, local economies grow, and families are stronger instead of being torn apart.

You can help make this vision come to life!

Entrepreneurs face major barriers to success because there are many capabilities required which are far outside of any individual’s skill set.

Small businesses are the core of the heart of the American ethos, but the barriers to entry have become increasingly high.

What can be done to resolve this?

Our vision is to build good jobs across a wide variety of communities, industries, and skill sets so that a respectful, innovative mindset and working culture has an impact on the personal and professional lives of business owners, their employees, and extending to their families, customers, and neighbors.

We are a true partner with entrepreneurs from all communities, providing end-to-end services to help them start up, get established, grow, scale, and adjust to ever-changing opportunities and goals – all while making sure the entrepreneur has a healthy balance outside of work.

We are providing a unique, market-driven, incentive-based, holistic, end-to-end framework which develops both the businesses and the people in them. Through these services, we create a supportive and comprehensive ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, fosters economic growth, and builds thriving communities – especially those which are desperately underserved.

This We Defend is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that aims to restore and defend liberty in America by providing education support services that promote civil discourse, critical thinking, practical skills, and self-reliance among students, families, and communities. We believe that faith is a critical personal and professional foundation, bringing strength and purpose to our work.

The Vallo Business Accelerator™ (VBA) is a service which serves the mission of This We Defend (TWD) by helping startups start up and succeed.

BUT WE NEED YOUR HELP TO GET STARTED!

This is a unique opportunity to have a practical, tactical, long-lasting impact on your community. Our earnings from one business will spawn two more – and so on.

You can have a lasting, personal legacy directly impacting the lives of people – business owners, employees, families, and neighbors.

WHY ME? -> This is YOUR community... YOU and YOUR children’s futures

WHY THIS? -> Our holistic approach strengthens businesses AND families

WHY NOW?-> Each day can either be a NEW opportunity or a LOST opportunity

HELP US CHANGE LIVES AND COMMUNITIES!

WE CAN’T DO THIS WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT!

Learn more about us at thiswedefend.org