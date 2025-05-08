Plane Tickets 2025

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $100
Dear Friends,
We are trusting the Lord that we'll be able to travel to the USA this coming August to be there for our 10th Annual Golf Day Fundraiser, and we could really use your help, in total we're trying to raise $4,500 to cover the cost of our trip.
Please consider helping our family fly to America this August.
Thank you so much for your continued support!
