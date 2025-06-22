Help Us Reach 100 Kids with Manga Messiah

I’m excited to share that this summer (July 21 – August 1) I’ll be helping Vacation Bible School (VBS), and I’d love for the children to each go home with their own copy of Manga Messiah—a vivid graphic novel-style retelling of Jesus’s story in Japanese.

My Goal

• Minimum goal: 100 copies (one per child!)

• If more funds come in, I’ll purchase even more to reach additional kids

• I’ll be ordering from Gospel Light’s Japanese 5-volume set—¥385 per set (~$2.63 USD)

Why This Matters

• Manga Messiah brings the Gospel to life in a culturally familiar, visually engaging format

• Kids will get to keep the books after VBS, encouraging further reading and spiritual growth

• We’re equipping the next generation to explore Jesus’s story in a way that resonates

How You Can Help

Would you prayerfully consider donating?

• $300 USD fully funds more than 100 books!

• Any extra helps us reach even more children with God’s Word

Every single donation brings that much closer to handing these precious books—and the message of hope—to a child this summer.

Timeline

• Campaign opens today

• We’ll place the order in early July

• Books will be distributed during VBS (July 21–August 1)





Thank you for considering a gift toward this outreach—whether it’s a donation or prayer support. Together, let’s put the story of Jesus in the hands of children who might never experience it otherwise!

With gratitude,

Andrew Higgins