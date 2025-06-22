Help Us Reach 100 Kids with Manga Messiah

Goal:
USD $300
Raised:
USD $325
Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Higgins
I’m excited to share that this summer (July 21 – August 1) I’ll be helping Vacation Bible School (VBS), and I’d love for the children to each go home with their own copy of Manga Messiah—a vivid graphic novel-style retelling of Jesus’s story in Japanese.
My Goal
• Minimum goal: 100 copies (one per child!)
• If more funds come in, I’ll purchase even more to reach additional kids
• I’ll be ordering from Gospel Light’s Japanese 5-volume set—¥385 per set (~$2.63 USD)
Why This Matters
• Manga Messiah brings the Gospel to life in a culturally familiar, visually engaging format
• Kids will get to keep the books after VBS, encouraging further reading and spiritual growth
• We’re equipping the next generation to explore Jesus’s story in a way that resonates
How You Can Help
Would you prayerfully consider donating?
• $300 USD fully funds more than 100 books!
• Any extra helps us reach even more children with God’s Word
Every single donation brings that much closer to handing these precious books—and the message of hope—to a child this summer.
Timeline
• Campaign opens today
• We’ll place the order in early July
• Books will be distributed during VBS (July 21–August 1)
Thank you for considering a gift toward this outreach—whether it’s a donation or prayer support. Together, let’s put the story of Jesus in the hands of children who might never experience it otherwise!
With gratitude,
Andrew Higgins
Thank you for doing this for the kids!
Good luck this summer, wish we could join! -Grayson and Brandi
Awesome
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.