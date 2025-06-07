Campaign Image

Storm Damage in Usao

Goal:

 USD $750

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Luke Henderson

Campaign funds will be received by Luke Henderson

Storm Damage in Usao

Dear Friends,

As some.of.you know, we were able to plant a new Church in the fishing village of Usao, Kenya last December (2024), in partnership with a local church group in this area of Kenya. (The same area we hosted our pastors training conference). 

Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the 30x50 industrial tent structure we had built there sustainable damages in  a recent storm, and sustained some structural damage, and was blown down. Upon further inspection, there was not proper wind bracing in the structural framework. Much of the material was salvageable. But we need to purchase additional materials to replace damaged framing members as well as installing specific wind bracing to make sure this doesn't happen in the future. 

Any contributions will be greatly appreciated.

Thanks In Advance, as we seek to advance His kingdom in Usao.

Thanks For Your Consideration.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo