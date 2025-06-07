Storm Damage in Usao

Dear Friends,

As some.of.you know, we were able to plant a new Church in the fishing village of Usao, Kenya last December (2024), in partnership with a local church group in this area of Kenya. (The same area we hosted our pastors training conference).

Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the 30x50 industrial tent structure we had built there sustainable damages in a recent storm, and sustained some structural damage, and was blown down. Upon further inspection, there was not proper wind bracing in the structural framework. Much of the material was salvageable. But we need to purchase additional materials to replace damaged framing members as well as installing specific wind bracing to make sure this doesn't happen in the future.

Any contributions will be greatly appreciated.

Thanks In Advance, as we seek to advance His kingdom in Usao.

Thanks For Your Consideration.



