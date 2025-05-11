Supporting the Uriarte Family

This GiveSendGo is being established to help with the bills for Eric's stay in the hospital. Any amount will help this family tremendously!

PJs husband Eric had emergency surgery on Sunday May 11th for pulmonary embolisms and clots that have damaged his heart.

Update: Praises!! He's out of surgery and doing okay! Still got a road head to clear the rest of the clots, but moving in the right direction. Keep praying!!