Campaign Image

Supporting the Uriarte Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $165

Campaign created by Michele Eastin

Campaign funds will be received by Penelope Uriarte

This GiveSendGo is being established to help with the bills for Eric's stay in the hospital. Any amount will help this family tremendously!

PJs husband Eric had emergency surgery on Sunday May 11th for pulmonary embolisms and clots that have damaged his heart.

Update: Praises!! He's out of surgery and doing okay! Still got a road head to clear the rest of the clots, but moving in the right direction. Keep praying!! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Praying for Eric's recovery and God's healing hand and provision for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 hours ago

Praying!

