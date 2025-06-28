Please help Uncle Shawn.

Ok folks, I need your help. My close friend Shawn has had a stroke. He has been having a rough go recently and I'm asking my friends, family, trucking community, and anyone with a generous heart to help.

Uncle Shawn is someone that doesn't have to be blood to treat you like family. Whether that be just a quick stop to say hi to the kids or making sure your paths cross while you're out on the road to share a meal. He has been a dedicated truck driver and business owner for just about as long as I've been alive. He is also an amazing friend and mentor.

The last few years have been a real struggle for Shawn. The trucking industry has been tough on a lot of people and Shawn is no different. What sets him apart is his dedication to success. Not just for himself, but for everyone that is a part of DotRich Enterprises. He is the only business owner I've ever met that has celebrated the ability to provide for the employees that depend on him more than his own personal gain. I've watched this man go from the highest highs to the lowest lows and never once has he lost his integrity and focus on caring for his people. Long story short, Shawn is a stand up gentleman that measures success by the ability to provide rather than the ability to collect wealth.

I'm asking for your help because those of you that know me know that I have been very fortunate in my trucking career. I owe a lot of that to Shawn. He was there when I made the career switch and guided my mindset and attitude through the years. That has helped propel me to places I never thought posable. He has done so much for so many like me and rarely receives the credit that is due.

Lastly, and most importantly, I'm asking for your help because on Thursday June 12th I was on the phone with Shawn like I am almost every day, but I could hear there was something very wrong. After emergency services got him to a hospital, we learned that he had had a stroke. After some time and some testing we learned that he has a hole in his heart that is going to need to be repaired. Shawn has been so focused on keeping his business afloat and taking care of his customers and employees that his health insurance lapsed last summer and never got renewed. He is facing all of this with no health care coverage.

Please help me take care of a dear friend. Please help take care of a brother in the trucking industry. Please help take care of a good man that has fallen on hard times. If you can give, that's wonderful. If not, please share so that as many people see this as is possible.

Please help Uncle Shawn.