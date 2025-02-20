Healing Ukraine

After almost 3 years of war, the people of Ukraine are hanging on to tiny threads of hope that peace will return to their country. Hundreds of thousands have lost their lives defending their families and homeland. The loss is magnified in the lives of wives and children as the majority of those lost are men. This has created a great burden on the women and children to provide shelter, food and income for the family due to the loss of their husbands, fathers and brothers. Rural areas are hardest hit due to a lack of transportation to acquire food, shelter and healthcare in large cities. The rural healthcare structure has been greatly reduced by the loss of healthcare resources and providers though migration or service to their country.

My heart was drawn to Ukraine on Easter Sunday, 2022 when I watched a community choir raise their voices in praise to God in Lviv during Samaritan's Purse Easter Service, while all around them, their country was under attack. Their voices were the sound of hope in the very face of a hopeless situation. God spoke to me that day and said I would be used to ease the pain and suffering in Ukraine, even if just one soul at a time. Since 2022, I have served in Ukraine for several months in 2023 beside my Ukrainian physician colleagues and Christian sisters and brothers. I have never felt more satisfied and in the will of the Lord than when I am in Ukraine and sharing the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ along with providing medical care and encouragement.

I am not supported by or a part of any organization or church. I simply seek God's direction in my ministry in Ukraine and pray for His provision to meet the identified needs. I will be returning to Ukraine in the fall. For security reasons, I am unable to share the exact time or location. I ask for only 2 things from those who read this story:

1. Pray. Pray for peace in Ukraine and peace and safety for all who are in harms way. Pray for the government leaders of both sides of the conflict to seek peace and find forgiveness in their hearts. Pray for local churches in Ukraine to continue to rise up as fortresses of protection and hope for their communities. Pray for my wife and me as I seek God's will, that I will always be a good steward of all He gives me to use in this effort and follow his leading as I plan these trips.

2. If God impresses upon your heart to give, please do so. I will serve with the resources that the Lord has blessed me with, regardless of whether anyone contributes as it is my calling. Please know, anything you give will be entirely used to provide transportation, medical clinics and medications, food packages for those in great need and minor home repair in rural areas of Ukraine. I have no administrative costs or bureaucracy to support and will always provide an accounting of gifts and expenses on request. Currently, I am not considered a non-profit 501c3 corporation.

Thank you for reading, praying and joining me in this endeavor. "May the LORD bless you and protect you. May the LORD smile on you and be gracious to you. May the LORD show you his favor and give you his peace." Numbers 6:24-26.

Byron Turkett