Uganda Missions One More Child

Last year, God put it on my heart to do a mission trip in Africa. At that time, there was not a mission trip scheduled but I knew that was where I was supposed to go. Well, the opportunity came up and I will be heading to Uganda this June. We are partnering with One More Child and will have the opportunity to serve thousands of children! One More Child believes and supports:

• Children have the right to a happy, healthy, and secure childhood.

• The abuse of children is an abuse of their rights.

• Child abuse is never acceptable.

I need your help! If you can help support this mission financially, that would be great. Any amount will help, whether it's $25, $50, $100. If you can't support it financially, please keep us in prayer. I know God is going to use us in great ways to help these children as they are all His children.