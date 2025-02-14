Uganda Missions One More Child

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $125
Last year, God put it on my heart to do a mission trip in Africa. At that time, there was not a mission trip scheduled but I knew that was where I was supposed to go. Well, the opportunity came up and I will be heading to Uganda this June. We are partnering with One More Child and will have the opportunity to serve thousands of children! One More Child believes and supports:
• Children have the right to a happy, healthy, and secure childhood.
• The abuse of children is an abuse of their rights.
• Child abuse is never acceptable.
I need your help! If you can help support this mission financially, that would be great. Any amount will help, whether it's $25, $50, $100. If you can't support it financially, please keep us in prayer. I know God is going to use us in great ways to help these children as they are all His children.
