Uganda Mission Trip

Dear Family and Friends,





I wanted to let you know of a mission opportunity that was recently presented to me, join a group of friends to travel and serve in Kampala, Uganda this March.





The Palmer Family, close friends of ours, adopted a son Job when he was a toddler from Uganda. Job is now a sophomore in HS. The Palmers try to travel back to his home village every other year, to serve his family and friends.





We will be working a farm outside Kampala for a Christian school, spending time with the school kids, and preaching at various church services.





In a nearby village we will be preparing and handing mercy food/medical bags to the villagers. Meeting with local leaders to establish a church, 1000 people per day come to the towns well and there is not a church currently established. Along with teaching local village men a farming technique to have sustainable long-term crops while providing tools and seeds to start.





Would you consider partnering with me in this mission effort? Below are a few ways you can help:





PRAY FOR US: Please pray for us and the team before, during, and after the trip. Pray that we would be powerfully used by our Savior. Pray God would prepare the path ahead of us as well as the hearts of those He has for us to interact with.





DONATE: As God has called us, we are trusting in Him to provide. Our personal obligation for the trip is $4,500. If you feel led, we would be blessed by your financial support. The payment deadline for the trip is February 3rd. Your tax-deductible gift, of any amount, is greatly appreciated!





TELL OTHERS: The team God is assembling to share His great name in Uganda, will be strengthened and upheld by prayer. Please share our mission with anyone you can.





Thank you for reading this and praying about partnering with us. We would so appreciate your support. We are excited to watch the Lord provide so that we can obediently go and tell others about Him!





Sincerely,



Tony Lewandowski



