Fuel Rons Motorcycle Mission Around America

Hi, I’m Ron. At 74, most people are settling down. Me? I’m gearing up for the ride of a lifetime.

For years, I had this idea: Ride my motorcycle around the perimeter of the U.S.

From Bangor, Maine to Seattle… Brownsville to Key West—and every winding road in between.

I never thought it was possible. Until now!

Recently, I started setting goals and asking God what’s next. That’s when He gave me something bigger than I imagined— A God-sized goal.





So I’m heading out! Trusting God with each mile.

Along the way, I’ll be praying with people, sharing Jesus, and spreading love and faith—while inspiring others to dream big and step out, no matter their age or what’s holding them back.

I want this trip to inspire others to dare for their own God-sized goal.

And I’d love for you to come along for the journey.

I’ve got the bike—but I need help with gas, motels, and travel costs.

We roll July 7th.

Let’s see what’s possible when we say yes to something bigger than ourselves.

Let’s do this together!

Ron



