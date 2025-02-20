Godly Sister Needing Legal Fees for US Citizenship

PLEASE SHARE WITH YOUR FRIENDS :-). I WILL BE GIVING UPDATES PERIODICALLY OVER THE COMING MONTHS. PLEASE FOLLOW AND POST PRAYER REQUEST TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH ANY UPDATES POSTED.

Hello, My name is Adam Cartner and by God's grace I lead a small Christian fellowship in Newnan, GA called "Maranatha Fellowship". One of the Brothers in Christ who is a part of Maranatha is Sam Lingerfeldt. He is very faithful to the Lord and back in early 2024 met a young Sister in the Lord named "K". (I am only using an initial to keep anonymity for her). K was first edified by Sam's preaching channel on Youtube and would comment and through Facebook eventually Sam reached out to K. From Early 2024 to around August of 2024 Sam and K developed a very godly friendship long distance which later blossomed into a courtship in August of 2024. Now for six months they have prayerfully considered each other for marriage. I have personally been witness to their conduct of courtship and they have both honored God and each other, and now have plans to marry in the near future. That being said, here is a little bit of K's background and the reason for this fundraiser.

When K was only 2 years old, her Mother crossed into the United States illegally with her. Of course at age two, K could not have known about borders or laws and was under the protection of her Mom. She was basically raised in the US, went through school and graduated, and wasn't until she was older, and of age, found out about her illegal status in the US. With a potential marriage on the horizon, we have consulted a lawyer that has given her a plan for legal residence and then citizenship in the US. This would involve hiring a lawyer, filing fees, and (once an appointment at an embassy is obtained), it would involve leaving the US to go back to Mexico for an interview for change of status, (and would need to stay there for a week or so).

All this being said, I am aiming for a goal of $15,000 on this fundraiser for this legal path to citizenship in the US for K where they will both serve as followers of Christ spreading His Gospel. As becoming Husband and Wife, and followers of Christ called to serve in the US, I am praying this would not be a financial burden for them and that the church would have compassion on them to help in some small way, (only as led and not of compulsion as Paul wrote that God loves a cheerful giver).

I WILL BE TRANSFERRING FUNDS TO SAM and K when GOAL is MET

Thank you so much ahead of time for your prayers, consideration, and giving toward this cause.

Blessings!